Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday opposed Aryan Khan's bail application and said that the agency needs time to unearth the international cruise ship drug racket because if Aryan is given bail, then he can affect the process of investigation.

"There is an international drug racket going on and the agency needs time to unearth it. If given bail, Aryan can affect the investigation, influence the witnesses and tamper with the evidence," said NCB in its affidavit.

Also Read | The Thermal Power Plants of #TamilNadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Bombay High Court also asked police personnel to ensure the courtroom is decongested during the hearing of Aryan Khan's bail application today. He is allegedly involved in the Cruise Ship Drug case.

Earlier today, Aryan Khan's lawyer filed a counter-affidavit in Bombay High Court stating that Aryan has no connection with Prabhakar Sail or his employer Kiran Gosavi, whose selfie went viral with him on social media, the affidavit stated.

Also Read | EV Infrastructure Provider REVOS on Tuesday Launched BOLT, Peer-to-peer Charging Points … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)