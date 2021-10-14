Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 14 (ANI): Mumbai police increased the number of bodyguards and armed personnel providing protection to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director Sameer Wankhede's after he raised allegations of snooping, informed the NCB on Thursday.

Security was also beefed up outside the NCB office, said the central law enforcement and intelligence agency.

"Mumbai police raised the number of bodyguards AND armed personnel giving protection to NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede after snooping allegations by Wankhede. Police deployment outside NCB office also increased," said NCB on Thursday. (ANI)

