New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) has imparted training to 685 officers from Maldives, said the Ministry of Personnel.

NCGG has signed MoU with the Government of Maldives to enhance the skills and capabilities of 1,000 civil servants in the field of public administration and governance by 2024.

The 2-week Capacity Building Programme (CBP) for civil servants of Maldives organised in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) concluded on Friday. The successful conclusion of the capacity-building programme for civil servants of Maldives signifies the convergence of shared values and spirit of collaboration, serving as a testament to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'neighbourhood first' approach, said the Ministry in a statement.

The valedictory session was presided over by Bharat Lal, Director General of, the National Centre for Good Governance. With a firm focus on improving the quality of life for citizens, Bharat Lal urged the officers to capitalize on their learnings and translate them into tangible actions that drive positive change and holistic development.

By embracing innovative approaches and incorporating lessons gleaned from the programme, the officers can effectively contribute to elevating the well-being and welfare of the people they serve. Recognizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unwavering commitment to ensuring necessities for all citizens, such as housing, cooking gas, education, healthcare, financial services, and skill development, among others, he highlighted the need for officers to emulate these initiatives and make significant strides in enhancing the ease of living.

The DG emphasized the importance of working with speed and scale and leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of efficiently delivering these fundamental amenities.

A well-educated and skilled workforce forms the backbone of a thriving economy, fostering innovation, productivity, and competitiveness in the global arena. Bharat Lal emphasized that civil servants hold a unique position of responsibility, as they are instrumental in designing and implementing policies that impact the education sector. He urged them to provide equitable access to education, address gaps in learning opportunities, and foster a holistic approach to skill development.

The DG stressed the importance of creating an enabling environment for women through the provision of essential facilities, such as 24-hour water and power supply, and adequate sanitation facilities. Empowering women through the provision of basic amenities not only boosts economic outcomes but also fosters gender equality. By ensuring their equal participation in economic activities, societies can unlock the full potential of their human capital and drive sustainable growth, he said. (ANI)

