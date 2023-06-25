Mumbai, June 25: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana is expected to release the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 soon. While there has been no official announcement, the Telangana Board could announce the TS SSC Supplementary Exam Result anytime. Candidates who appeared for TS SSC Supplementary or Class 10 supplementary examination can visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in to check and download their exam results.

Besides bse.telangana.gov.in, students who appeared for the Class 10 supplementary examination can also check their exam results on bseresults.telangana.gov.in and also on manabadi.co.in. This year, the TS SSC supplementary examination was held from June 14 to June 22. CUET PG 2023 Admit Card Released at cuet.nta.nic.in: NTA Releases Hall Ticket for Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate Exams on June 26, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download.

Steps To Check TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bseresults.telangana.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023" link

Step 3: Enter using your login details

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your lass 10 supplementary exam result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

The TS SSC Supplementary exams were conducted at various examination centres across the state. The Telangana Board announced the SSC or Class 10 exam results on May 10. The Telangana Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 86.60 percent in Class 10 examinations. While the girls fared better than the boys with an 88.53 pass percentage, the boys managed a pass percentage of 84.68 percent. JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Result Out at jeeadv.ac.in: IT JEE Architecture Aptitude Test Exam Results Declared, Get Direct Link and Know How To Check Scores.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Saturday declared the NIOS Public Exam Result 2023 for Class 12. Candidates who appeared for the Senior Secondary or Class 12 NIOS examination can check their results by visiting the official website of NIOS at nios.ac.in and also on results.nios.ac.in.

