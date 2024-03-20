Itanagar, Mar 20 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Arunachal Pradesh unit has announced the second list of nine candidates for the April 19 Assembly election in the state.

With the announcement of nine names of candidates on Tuesday, the party so far has fielded 17 candidates in the 60-member Assembly. Earlier on March 11, the party had announced the first list of eight candidates

The candidates in the second list include, Toko Tatung from Yachuli constituency, Tahan Mibang (Rumgong), Kabang Taron (Tuting-Yingkiong), Tapi Gao (Pasighat West), Likha Soni (Lekang), Nikh Kamin (Bordumsa-Diyun), Yangsen Matey (Khonsa West), Jowang Hosai (Borduria-Bogapani) and Holai Wangsa from Pongchau-Wakka constituency respectively.

Earlier, the party had announced the names of eight candidates including, the party's state unit president Likha Saaya from Namsai constituency, former minister Tapang Taloh from Pangin-Boleng constituency.

NCP's manifesto is to bring prosperity for the people of the state, to provide respect and indigenous identity and to provide the best education system, said the party's coordinator cum observer North East states, Sanjay Prajapati.

