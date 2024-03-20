Thane, March 20: Two women and a man were injured after an electric motorbike battery exploded in a house in Thane district of Maharashtra, civic officials said on Wednesday. Due to the impact of the explosion which occurred on Tuesday night, the roof of the house and its common wall with an adjoining house collapsed, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said

The battery was kept in the house located at a chawl (row tenement) in Shanti Nagar locality of Kalwa area. At around 10.30 pm, the battery exploded, the official said, adding that it was not yet known if it was kept in the house for charging purpose.

A 28-year-old woman residing in the house where the battery collapsed, and a 66 year-old man and a woman aged 56 staying in the neighbouring house were injured, he said. Local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot after being alerted.

The three injured persons were admitted to the civic-run Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, the official said. A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the blast, the official said.

