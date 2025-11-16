New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and congratulated him for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sweeping the Bihar assembly elections.

He wished the leadership of the NDA a successful term, highlighting how the results reflect people's "trust in stable and accountable governance."

"Met Home Minister Amit Shah and extended my congratulations on the NDA's massive victory in Bihar. The mandate reflects the people's trust in stable and accountable governance. Wishing the leadership a successful term ahead," Pawar said.

Following the results for Bihar Assembly elections being declared on November 14, the ruling NDA got 202 seats, a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200-mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats.

In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats.

While the Prime Minister hailed the NDA victory and slammed Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader in turn has said that the victory could not be achieved by them as the election was "unfair from the very beginning."

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to those millions of voters in Bihar who expressed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. This result in Bihar is truly surprising. We could not achieve victory in an election that was unfair from the very beginning."

"This fight is for the protection of the Constitution and democracy. The Congress Party and the INDIA alliance will deeply review this result and make their efforts to save democracy even more effective," he added.

In Mahagathbandhan, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 25 seats, Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) - two, Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) - one and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) one seat. (ANI)

