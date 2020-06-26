Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday chaired a meeting to review the COVID-19 situation at Pune's council hall.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, Health Minister Rajesh Tope and other officials.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 1,47,741 cases including, 63,357 active cases, 77,453 cured and 6,931 deaths so far. (ANI)

