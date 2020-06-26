Mumbai, June 26: On International MSME Day, which is observed on June 27, founder and CEO of Bada Business Dr Vivek Bindra will hold an online session. Touted as the world's largest business strategy webinar, Dr Vivek Bindra's session will begin at 7:30 pm. The session will be an official attempt to set a record for holding the world's largest business strategy webinar on YouTube. The live streaming of the event will be available on Dr Vivek Bindra's YouTube channel and the Bada Business App. Scroll down to watch Dr Vivek Bindra's business strategy webinar.

Last month, Dr Bindra created a Guinness World Record of the largest online business lesson, which was viewed for over 98 lakh minutes. Nearly 4 lakh entrepreneurs from MSME sector attended his training session for rebuilding businesses post COVID-19. The online lesson was streamed on the Bada Business App, which garnered over 7.49 lakh total logins and was watched by 3.78 lakh unique participants with an average concurrency of 50,131 during the four-hour session. It was viewed for a total of 98,54,293 minutes.

The attempt created a new world record for the largest online business lesson, involving 18,693 unique viewers for 30 minutes. The previous record was held by a Russian gathering of 12,091 people in 2014, while a similar event earlier attended by 8,000 participants in the US. Bada Business offers small and medium scale enterprises knowledge into business strategies to help them scale-up and grow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 26, 2020 05:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).