Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Sunday informed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has undergone a medical procedure to remove a mouth ulcer at a hospital in Mumbai.

"Post gall bladder surgery of our president Sharad Pawar saheb, a follow-up visit and check-up at hospital revealed an ulcer in his mouth which has been removed. He is well and resting in hospital," Malik said in a tweet.

"Saheb is taking stock of the pandemic situation daily and will resume his activities soon," he added.

Pawar had undergone laparoscopic surgery on his gall bladder on April 12 and was discharged from the hospital on April 15.

Earlier, the NCP president had undergone an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct at the hospital on March 30. (ANI)

