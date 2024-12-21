New Delhi/Mumbai, December 21: Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut has dismissed wild speculation that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies would contest the upcoming civic elections in the state independently, on Saturday.

"We are keen to bring back the SS (UBT) to power in the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to save Mumbai and prevent it from being separated from Maharashtra. Witness how these attacks have started against our (Marathi) people," said Raut, referring to the 'Marathi versus Migrant' tensions. MahaYuti Outpaces Maha Vikas Aghadi in Mumbai, Set To Use Electoral Mandate To Win BMC Polls.

He claimed that if the SS (UBT) fails to bag the BMC polls – among 14 other major civic bodies in the state – then the state will forfeit Mumbai, referring to hypotheses in some quarters that the country's commercial capital may be declared a Union Territory (UT) coming under Centre's control.

"I am not saying that we will contest the civic polls independently. It's the feeling among our party activists. We are discussing it with them. Whether we fight the civic elections jointly or solo, it does not imply the MVA has broken up," Raut declared. Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Awarded 15-Day Jail in Defamation Case Filed by BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya's Wife Medha Somaiya.

In a guarded reaction, Congress state President Nana Patole remarked that his party would take the views of its local units before taking any decision on going solo or unitedly as MVA for the local bodies polls.

The SS(UBT) MP explained that whenever the civic elections are conducted there are rumours of political alliances snapping, it had happened when the party was allied with BJP and is speculated now, "but there's nothing significant about it".

"We had millions of votes cast in our favour, but they didn't go to the intended candidate. That's why there are several demands for a vote count, and the people of Markadwadi (Solapur) wanted to hold a mock ballot paper polling," contended Raut.

Taking a jibe at the Mahayuti government, Raut said that "they are thanking the 14 crore people", but forgot that all those 14 crore did not vote for them so now persons like Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde must ponder on all this.

