Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Zeeshan Siddique on Tuesday raised questions over Mumbai Police's handling of the Baba Siddique murder case.

He alleged a lack of seriousness in a meeting on Anmol Bishnoi's extradition and claimed their approach amounted to "providing protection" to the accused.

Also Read | Ladakh: 3 Soldiers Killed After Avalanche Hits Siachen Glacier.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with police officials, Siddique said, "We had filed an RTI appeal. We had asked the Mumbai Police what steps they have taken for the extradition of Anmol Bishnoi. First of all, I question how serious they were about this meeting. We were called for the meeting at 12 noon, but it started around 1.30 pm. There was a lot of laughter and sarcasm going on in the meeting."

Claiming that police officials gave evasive responses, he said, "They told me that if they tell me about Anmol Bishnoi, then Anmol Bishnoi will become alert. In a way, they are providing protection to Anmol Bishnoi."

Also Read | ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Says 'India Harboured 9 Major World Records in Space Missions and Is Soon Set To Add 8-10 More' (Watch Video).

The NCP leader insisted that the investigation and extradition efforts must be expedited, stressing that the family of Baba Siddique was awaiting justice.

Meanwhile, Advocate Pradeep Kharat, lawyer of NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, alleged that Mumbai Police had failed to provide transparency in their probe into the Baba Siddique murder case and raised concerns over delays in addressing queries related to the accused Anmol Bishnoi.

Advocate Pradeep Kharat, representing NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique, on Sunday alleged that Mumbai Police were withholding information regarding the extradition of Anmol Bishnoi in the Baba Siddique murder case, despite an RTI request filed in the matter.

Speaking after a meeting with Mumbai Crime Branch DCP Raj Tilak Roshan, Kharat said officials did not adhere to the scheduled timing. "They had called us at sharp 12 noon for the meeting. But they arrived by 12.45 pm. Our point is that the RTI officer is not providing us with the information for the RTI we had filed," he said.

He added that the police cited security concerns while refusing details on the accused. "The Police told us that if they give us information (about Anmol Bishnoi), then he will become alert," Kharat said, stressing that questioning Bishnoi was crucial.

"It is essential to interrogate Anmol Bishnoi. Only then can we find out who is behind this case," he said.

Baba Siddique, a NCP leader, was shot dead by three assailants near his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12, 2024.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the NCP leader's murder.

Mumbai Police's investigation into the Baba Siddiqui murder case has revealed that the prime suspect, Akashdeep Gill, arrested in Punjab, used a labourer's mobile hotspot to communicate with key conspirators, including mastermind Anmol Bishnoi, police said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)