Noida (UP), Jul 11 (PTI) The death toll due to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district rose to 33 on Saturday as two more persons succumbed to the disease, while the tally climbed to 3,347 with 89 fresh cases, official data showed.

Since Friday, 175 patients have been discharged, bringing down the number of active cases in the district to 918, according to the data released by the Uttar Pradesh health department.

So far, 2,396 patients have been discharged after treatment for COVID-19, the data showed.

The district's recovery rate rose to 71.58 per cent on Saturday from 68.12 per cent of Friday and 67.21 per cent on Thursday, it said.

The mortality rate dropped slightly to 0.98 per cent on Saturday from 0.95 per cent on Friday, it added.

At 918, Gautam Buddh Nagar has the third-highest number of active COVID-19 cases in the state after adjoining Ghaziabad district (1,206) and Lucknow (1,149), the data showed.

They are followed by Kanpur Nagar (542), Meerut (460), Varanasi (336), Jhansi (345), Aligarh (310), Bareilly (303), Bulandshahr (263), Allahabad (245), Barabanki (240), Ballia (234), Moradabad (224), Hapur (238), Gorakhpur (223), Mathura (204), Mau (175), Agra (161), Ayodhya (159) and Jaunpur (152), it stated.

As of Saturday, there were 11,490 active COVID-19 cases in UP. While 22,689 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery, 913 have died, according to the data.

