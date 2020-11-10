Noida (UP), Nov 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality due to COVID-19 on Tuesday that pushed the death toll to 70, while the district's tally surged to 19,531 with 119 new cases, official data showed.

Active cases came down to 1,228, the third highest in the state, from 1,297 the previous day, according to data released by the Uttar Pradesh Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the bright side, 185 more patients got discharged during the period in Gautam Buddh Nagar with the overall recoveries reaching 18,223, the sixth highest in the state, it showed.

With a death toll of 70, Gautam Buddh Nagar now has a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients rose to 93.30 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in Uttat Pradesh came down to 22,846 from 22,965 on Monday.

The overall recoveries in the state reached 4,71,204, as the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 7,211 on Tuesday, according to data. PTI KIS

