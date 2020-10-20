Patna, October 20: The Nalanda Vidhan Sabha seat is one of the 94 seats going to polls in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. The Nalanda assembly constituency will see an electoral fight between the Janata Dal (United) and Congress. The seat is currently held by JD(U) leader Shrawon Kumar. The next MLA from Nalanda will be elected by voters on November 3. Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

Shrawon Kumar is facing a challenge from Congress candidate Gunjan Patel. In 2015, the JD(U) leader defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Kaushlendra Kumar. However, this time the JD(U) and BJP have formed an alliance and shared seats. Similarly, Congress has a seat-sharing agreement with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Left parties. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

As per the seat-sharing agreement, the JD(U) has been allotted 122 seats out of the 243 Bihar constituencies while its ally BJP got 121 seats. The Nitish Kumar-led party will accommodate the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) from its quota. Bihar will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7 for its 243 assembly seats. The results will be declared on November 10.

For seats going to polls in the second phase, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 16. Nominations were scrutinised on October 17. The last date for withdrawal was October 19. At least two opinion polls have projected the BJP-JDU combine as the winner.

