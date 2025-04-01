New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has begun conducting security mock drills to evaluate emergency preparedness and response efficiency, an official said on Tuesday.

Recently, a passenger safety drill was conducted between New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar underground stations to test the readiness of the operations team, quick response team (QRT), and fire department, he said.

"Mock drills help refine our response strategies and ensure swift action in critical situations," the official added.

The drill simulated real-life emergencies, focusing on fire incidents and passenger evacuation procedures, a statement issued here said.

A fire emergency was staged inside a moving train in the tunnel between New Ashok Nagar and Anand Vihar, requiring passengers to be evacuated using the mid-ventilation shaft and cross-passages within the tunnel, it said.

The exercise assessed coordination between train operators, the control room, QRT, and the fire department, it added.

Another mock drill was conducted at Anand Vihar station to test response mechanisms in case of an Overhead Electrification (OHE) breakdown, according to the statement.

The emergency tripping switch in the control room was used to disconnect the power supply, ensuring a safe evacuation process. The QRT played a key role in guiding passengers out of the affected area, it said.

The statement further said that the objective of these drills is to enhance coordination between various agencies involved in disaster management and strengthen crisis response mechanisms.

First-aid provisions are available at all stations, and train operators, attendants, and station staff are trained in basic first aid. The NCRTC has also established coordination with nearby hospitals to ensure immediate medical assistance when required.

The corporation follows a structured safety protocol and regularly conducts drills covering emergency scenarios outlined in its Disaster Management Manual, including lift failures, overcrowding, earthquakes, train derailments, and communication network failures, the statement said.

