New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has summoned the district collector of Maharashtra's Jalgaon in connection with a complaint alleging unlawful purchase of tribals' land by a private company.

The NCST has asked Jalgaon District Collector Aman Mittal to appear before it in person on February 3 with all the documents related to the matter as he failed to submit an action taken report sought by the statutory body earlier in the matter.

According to reports, the complaint, filed by Vishal K Valvi, alleged that certain people forged documents and submitted an application to the Revenue and Forest Department in 2019 seeking permission for the sale of land which belongs to some members of the Bhil tribe living in Jalgaon's Shirsoli village.

The complainant alleged that while the authorities failed to conduct due verification before granting permission for the sale of the land, it was sold to a private company after the approval was granted.

"The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes has decided to investigate the... matter in pursuance of powers conferred upon it under Article 338A of the Constitution of India, your attendance is hereby required in person to appear before Shri Ananta Nayak, Hon'ble Member, National Commission for Scheduled Tribes on the 03.02.2023 at 11:00 AM," the commission said in its summon issued on January 16.

"You are required to bring with you the connected documents for examination by the NCST," it said.

