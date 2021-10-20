New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the Rajasthan director general of police (DGP) to ensure that the people who reportedly attacked an elderly woman with an axe be arrested and booked under relevant sections of the law.

The NCW said it has come across a shocking incident from Jaipur's Fatehpura village where the mutilated body of the woman was found, with her legs chopped off. She was attacked with an axe and it was believed that the sole motive of the accused was to steal jewellery and silver ankle bracelets.

"The commission is deeply concerned about the gravity of the incident. The NCW has taken cognisance of the matter. Chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to thte DGP, Rajasthan to look into the matter and ensure that accused are booked under relevant sections of the law," the NCW said in a statement.

The commission has sought the arrest of all the accused and to provide necessary compensation to the deceased's family. The action taken has to be apprised to the NCW at the earliest, it said.

