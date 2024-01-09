New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday condemned the incident of a police officer thrashing a woman in Bihar's Sitamarhi district.

The women's body also demanded a fair probe into the matter.

This came days after a video of the incident went viral on social media. A police officer was filmed thrashing a woman in his uniform, triggering an outrage among the public.

Taking to social media platform, X, NCW said that it is a violation of section 166 and section 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"NCW strongly condemns the brutal act of police official caught assaulting a woman in Surdand police station, Sitamarhi district. This violates section 166 and section 323 of the IPC. We demand immediate action and a fair investigation into this unacceptable behaviour," NCW said in the post.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

