Kaliganj (WB), Jul 7 (PTI) The mother of Tamanna Khatoon on Monday alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was obstructing a fair police investigation into her daughter's death, even as an NCW team visited the deceased teen's home to meet her family and record their statement.

Tamanna was killed on June 23 when a bomb exploded during a victory celebration allegedly organised by TMC supporters following the party's win in the Kaliganj Assembly by-election.

The incident took place at Malandi village in Nadia's Barochandghar area, moments before the official declaration of the poll results.

The victim's family, reportedly supporters of the CPI(M), has claimed that the bomb was hurled at their house as a form of political retribution for refusing to back the ruling party.

A team from the National Commission for Women (NCW), led by its member Dr Archana Majumdar, visited the victim's residence on Monday to speak with her mother, Sabina Khatoon, and record her statement in a closed-door meeting.

Sabina broke down while recounting how her daughter lost her life after being hit by bomb splinters allegedly thrown by local goons during the celebratory rally.

"I want punishment for the murderers of my daughter. I can see them roaming freely. It is Mamata Banerjee who is not allowing the police to work and investigate the matter," Sabina told reporters after the NCW team's visit.

"Mamata Banerjee is forcing me to hold a hunger strike till death to get justice for my daughter," she added.

She further alleged that although the FIR names 24 people, only 10 have been arrested so far.

"Fourteen others are roaming in the locality," she claimed.

Tamanna's parents had earlier approached the Calcutta High Court and met senior advocate and CPI(M) leader Bikas Bhattacharya, seeking judicial intervention in what they called a slow and biased police investigation.

NCW member Majumdar expressed concern over the progress of the case and said she would raise the matter with senior officials.

"What will she do with the compensation? The probe should be neutral and conducted quickly," Majumdar said.

The NCW team is also scheduled to meet the Krishnanagar SP to seek an update on the investigation.

A TMC spokesperson said it was disappointing that the NCW often targets opposition-ruled states like West Bengal while ignoring similar cases in BJP-ruled states.

"While we welcome any effort to ensure justice, it's unfortunate that the NCW selectively visits non-BJP-ruled states while turning a blind eye to similar or worse incidents in BJP-ruled states. The state government is fully cooperating with the investigation," a TMC leader said.

Police officials, however, have maintained that the incident may have occurred as a result of a clash between two groups in the locality and that Tamanna might have been hit by splinters from the bomb hurled during the altercation.

Meanwhile, political tension continues to simmer in the area, with opposition parties blaming the TMC for fostering a climate of fear and intimidation.

The ruling party has denied any involvement and accused rivals of politicising the tragedy for electoral gain.

