Patna (Bihar) [India], August 19 (ANI): Gearing up for the Bihar Assembly elections, all the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies will together hold conferences in all 243 Assembly constituencies from August 23, sources said.

As per the sources, 14 joint teams of NDA leaders have been formed for these Assembly conferences. NDA in Bihar comprises of Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United) and Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas).

Also Read | Bihar SIR Drive 2025: 52,275 Claims, Objections Filed by Electors; None From Political Parties, Says Election Commission.

Bihar will undergo Assembly polls later this year. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is yet to announce the date.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc is holding the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, a 16-day campaign to highlight alleged voter suppression and electoral manipulations by the BJP and ECI through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Also Read | Mithi River Crosses Danger Mark; Beaches Closed Amid Heavy Rain and High Tide in Mumbai (Watch Videos).

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday commenced day 3 of the Yatra from Gayaji.

Reiterating his "vote theft" allegations on ECI and BJP, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the poll body and BJP are together running a "partnership".

Rahul Gandhi was addressing the gathering during his 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra' in Nawada and alleged that PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and ECI of snatching the fundamental rights from the people.

"There are lakhs of people in Bihar who voted, and their names were deleted from the voter list. There is a partnership going on between the Election Commission and the BJP. They are together stealing votes. This is your right, and the Constitution gives you this. You fight for this, work hard, and Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and the Election Commission are snatching it from you. I, Tejashwi and the rest of the leaders here are standing up and telling them that we will not let you steal even a single vote of Bihar," Rahul Gandhi said.

The 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' kick-started on Sunday from Sasaram. The rally will culminate in Patna on September 1 after covering more than 1,300 km across over 20 districts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)