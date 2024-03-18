New Delhi, March 18: The NDA on Monday announced its seat-sharing formula for Lok Sabha elections in Bihar, giving 17 seats to the BJP, 16 to the JD(U) and five to Chirag Paswan's LJP (Ram Vilas). Two other NDA allies -- Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Morha -- will contest one seat each, Vinod Tawde, the BJP's in-charge for elections in Bihar, told a press conference at the BJP headquarters here. Lok Sabha Election 2024: NDA Partners Seal Seat-Sharing Deal in Bihar; BJP to Contest 17 Seats, JD(U) 16, Chirag Pawan's LJP 5

"The BJP will contest 17 out of the total 40 seats and the JD(U) will contest 16. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats," Tawde said at the presser jointly addressed by NDA allies from the state. Bihar LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Raju Tiwari said Chirag Paswan will contest from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, which has been given to the party under the seat-sharing pact.

NDA Seat-Sharing Deal in Bihar

#WATCH | NDA seat sharing in Bihar: BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde says, "BJP will contest on 17 seats, JDU on 16 seats, LJP (Ram Vilas) on 5 seats, Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha on one seat each..." pic.twitter.com/s1TpdoQBza — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024

With Union minister Pashupati Paras's LJP faction finding no mention in the seat-sharing deal, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said that talks are going on with him.

