The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has finalised the seat-sharing formula for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Accordingly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest 17 of the total 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) will contest 16 seats. Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will field candidates in five Lok Sabha constituencies, and Jitan Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha will contest one seat each. Lok Sabha Election 2024: EC Orders Removal of West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, Home Secretary in Six States Ahead of General Elections, Say Sources.

NDA Partners Seal Seat-Sharing Deal in Bihar

NDA's seat-sharing in Bihar: BJP to contest 17 Lok Sabha seats, JD(U) 16, LJP(Ram Vilas) five, two other parties one each — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2024

Chirag Paswan's Party Given Hajipur Seat

Hajipur Lok Sabha seat given to Chirag Paswan's party in NDA seat-sharing deal for Bihar: BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 18, 2024

