Chennai, March 18: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Monday signed a seat-sharing pact with Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K. Selvaperunthagai for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections at the DMK headquarters here. As per the agreement, the Congress will contest nine seats from the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu, the same it had contested in the 2019 general elections in an alliance with the DMK. Electoral Bonds Data: BJP Got Rs 6,986.5 Crore Through Poll Bonds; Future Gaming and Hotel Services Top Donor for DMK

The nine seats are -- Tiruvallur, Myladuthurai, Sivaganga, Cudallore, Karur, Virudhunagar, Tirunelveli, Krishnagiri, and Kanniyakumari. The Congress compromised Arani, Tiruchi, and Theni seats for Cuddalore, Tirunelveli, and Myladuthurai this time. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: DMK Finalises Seat-Sharing Pact with Congress, Allots Nine Seats in Tamil Nadu

The Congress will also contest the polls from the single seat in Puducherry Union Territory. With the Congress' seats announced, the DMK will soon declare the seats it wishes to contest.

