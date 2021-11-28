New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders held a meeting on Sunday before the beginning of the winter session of Parliament on Monday and chalked out the strategy to pass the 36 bills listed for this session and counter Opposition in both Houses of Parliament.

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Arjun Ram Meghwal said, "Government is ready to discuss on all issues in the Parliament and the allies of NDA stand united."

National People's Party's Agatha Sangma Lok Sabha MP from Meghalaya requested the government to repeal Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the upcoming session of Parliament.

"On behalf of my party and people of North-east I requested the government to repeal the CAA in same sorts of sentiments. As of now they have not given any response but they have taken detailed note of what the NDA floor leaders said in the meeting," Sangma told media after the meeting.

The NPP MP further claimed that many leaders want to repeal the CAA adding that she has the support of many.

"I do not want to mention names of the leaders or any party but I know that many leaders want to repeal this law and they are supporting me," she said.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader in Rajya Sabha Navneet Krishnan said that the party has assured the Centre and the BJP of support to the passage of all bills in the Winter Session.

"In the NDA meeting, AIADMK has given assurance to the central government and the BJP that AIADMK will support the central government for the smooth running of the House and also support all the bills for passage," he said.

One of the attendees of the meeting told ANI that the discussion was done on the way to make the Winter session of Parliament more productive and fruitful for the common man.

"NDA government is ready to discuss on every issue of opposition leaders that they want to raise but we will not allow the disruption in the Parliament because disruption of the Parliament leads to wastage of taxpayers' money. As public representatives, we are responsible towards the people of the country, so we want to debate and have a discussion in both houses, not disruption," NDA leader told ANI on the condition of anonymity.

Another NDA leader said on the condition of anonymity that some political parties are playing with the sentiments of the public and appealed to them to take part in the debate.

"People elected us and sent parliament to raise the issues of the common man but some political parties are playing with the sentiments public and not allowing to do constructive work in the House due to disruption. I appeal to such parties to stop such thing and NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to debate on every issue related to the common man in both the Houses," he said.

BJP president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, JDU President and Lok Sabha MP Rajeev Ranjan Singh and others NDA floor leaders were present in the meeting. (ANI)

