Chandigarh, November 28: In a shocking incident, a man, who was dressed as a woman opened fire near Alaur village at Khanna in Ludhiana district of Punjab on Friday. Two men were injured in the shooting incident. The victims, identified as Rohtash Kumar and Major Singh, were rushed to the hospital. Their condition is said to be stable. The victims have reportedly said that they have no rivalries. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the police suspect that a eunuch or transgender person could be behind the crime. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead by Restaurant Owner After Argument Over Cold Food.

Reports inform that Kumar and Singh, who are co-workers at Hindustan Unilever Limited, were on their way back on a motor-bike and had stopped for tea near Alaur village when an unidentified man who was in woman's disguise opened fire and they sustained injuries. Rajan Parminder Singh, DSP Khanna said that the victims say they have no rivalries, nor were they carrying any cash or valuables, as per a report by the HT. Punjab Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Jalandhar Over Property Dispute; Case Registered.

The accused, who was bike-borne, reportedly fired five bullets injuring the duo who was then rushed to the hospital. Kumar sustained injuries in both his legs, while Singh was hit in his stomach and legs in the incident. The accused fled the spot after the incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 28, 2021 06:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).