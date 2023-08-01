New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI): The key National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs meeting was held on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss strategies for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting lasted for around one and half hours and featured some presentations by the NDA MPs.

MPs from Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal were present at the meeting.

BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh after attending the NDA meeting said, "This alliance is serving the nation for the past 25 years. PM chaired this meeting as NDA has completed 25 years."

A video was presented in the meeting about Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal. The video played in the meeting featured development schemes done by the NDA government in West Bengal in 9 years, as well as violence in West Bengal.

Harnath Singh Yadav, BJP MP said, "We (MPs) will go to the people and speak about the achievements of the central government. In the meeting, talks were held on the preparations for the 2024 elections."

According to West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, during the meeting PM Modi said that UPA Government had to change its name to I.N.D.I.A as its name was associated with scams like 2G, 3G.

BJP MP Anil Agrawal said, "PM Modi has told us to meet the people. The more we stay among the people and serve them, the better."

The next meeting would be held on August 2 for Uttar Pradesh (Kashi, Gorakhpur and Awadh), Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep.

After that another meeting would be held on August 3- Bihar, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The meeting on August 8 will be for Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Goa.

On August 9 meeting would be for Madhya Pradesh and Chattisgarh, Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. Two clusters each day meeting Northeast cluster yet to be decided. (ANI)

