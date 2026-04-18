New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): Two people were killed and another injured in a violent attack at an apartment in Delhi's CR Park area on Friday night, police said.

According to police, information was received at PS CR Park at around 9:30 pm on April 17 from a hospital in Saket, where three individuals had been admitted by their relatives after the incident.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said that upon medical examination, two of the victims were declared brought dead.

"Upon examination, the father, Rakesh Sood, aged 62 years, and son Karan Sood, aged 27 years, were declared brought dead by the doctors while the cousin, Rahul, sustained injuries and was found to be under treatment," the DCP said.

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During the course of the investigation, police found that the incident occurred due to a "long-standing enmity arising out of previous disputes."

"The accused Asad, a resident of the same apartment, who attacked the victims with a sharp object, has also been identified and detained," the DCP added.

A neighbour stated that a father and son were stabbed to death, while police continued their probe at the spot on Friday.

While speaking to ANI, the neighbour said, "I just found out, so the police are conducting an inquiry here, and it's been learned that a father and son have been murdered. They were killed by stabbing with a knife, and it's their neighbour who committed the murder."

The resident added that other family members were injured. "And there are other family members who are currently injured. Police are all busy investigating right now; no full confirmation has been received yet," she said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of law, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

In a separate incident earlier, a 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Delhi's Jahangir Puri area after a violent altercation stemming from a previous dispute. He was brought to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital (BJRM) with multiple stab injuries, where the doctors declared him dead.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday at around 6 pm at the Ramlila Maidan in Jahangir Puri.

The deceased's brother, Hakeem, who was also an eyewitness to the murder, alleged that Dilshad, Irfan, Imran, and Rizbul jointly attacked his brother (the deceased) with sharp-edged weapons.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident stemmed from a long-standing dispute between the two families.

It is reported that tensions escalated following personal relationship issues and a dispute during Eid, which led the accused persons to carry out the deadly attack.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation. All the accused are currently absconding, and multiple teams have been formed to trace and apprehend them.

The police have appealed to the public to maintain peace and not pay attention to rumours. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)