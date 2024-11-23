Guwahati, November 23: The BJP and its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) are all set to sweep the bypolls in Assam, winning three of the five assembly constituencies for which results have been announced so far.

In Bongaigaon, the AGP retained the seat as its candidate Diptimayee Choudhury defeated her nearest Congress rival Brahenjit Singha by a margin of 35,164 votes.

The wife of eight-time MLA Phanibhushan Choudhury was the only woman candidate in the fray, she polled 74,784 votes while Singha secured 39,570, among eight contesting candidates.

In the Sidli (ST) constituency, UPPL's Nirmal Kumar Brahma won by a margin of 37,016 against his nearest rival Shuddho Kumar Basumatary of BPF. The Sidli (ST) constituency was earlier held by UPPL's Jayanta Basumatary who was elected to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

Brahma polled 95,243 votes while Basumatary secured 58,227 votes and Congress' Sanjib Warie bagged 7,634 votes. In Behali, the BJP retained the seat with Diganta Ghatowal polling 50,947 votes while Jayanta Bora secured 41,896 votes.

There were four candidates in the fray in the constituency, including Lakhikanta Kurmi of the CPI(ML) Liberation and Ananta Gogoi of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with both losing their deposits. The seat was earlier held by Ranjit Dutta who was elected to the Lok Sabha from Tezpur Parliamentary seat.

In Dholai (SC), BJP's Nihar Ranjan Das was ahead of his Congress opponent Dhrubajyoti Purkayastha by 9,017 votes at the end of the 15th round. In Samaguri, the BJP had taken an early lead but Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain subsequently went ahead. According to the latest trends, the saffron party's Diplu Ranjan Sarma had established a comfortable lead of 22,833 votes over his rival at the end of the 15th round.

Counting of votes for five assembly constituencies where the bypolls were held on November 13 began amid tight security from 8 am to decide the fate of 34 candidates. Bypolls in Assam were held in the five assembly constituencies as these fell vacant following the election of the previous representatives to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

The BJP contested in three of the five constituencies - Behali, Samaguri and Dholai (SC) - while its alliance partner AGP and UPPL had put up candidates for Bongaigaon and Sidli (ST) seats. The Congress contested in all the five constituencies.

