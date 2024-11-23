In the wake of the NDA's sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of the state. Taking to X on November 23, PM Modi wrote, “Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA.” He further assured the people of Maharashtra that the MahaYuti alliance would continue to work for the state's progress, adding, “Jai Maharashtra!” Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Amit Shah Congratulates State CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs As Mahayuti Alliance Heads for Landslide Victory.

PM Narendra Modi Expresses Gratitude to Maharashtra for NDA Victory

Development wins! Good governance wins! United we will soar even higher! Heartfelt gratitude to my sisters and brothers of Maharashtra, especially the youth and women of the state, for a historic mandate to the NDA. This affection and warmth is unparalleled. I assure the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2024

