New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will organise a musical event at Nehru Park here on Sunday to celebrate India's G20 Presidency.

"The musical events on the G20 theme are held in beautiful serene settings of Nehru Park where the audience can enjoy a free live performance of renowned and upcoming artists," said an NDMC official.

"India is deeply committed to democracy and multilateralism, and the G20 Presidency would be a watershed moment in her history as it seeks to play an important role by finding pragmatic global solutions for the wellbeing of all, and in doing so, will manifest the true spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (World is One Family)," the official said.

NDMC has also invited G20 member countries and guest countries to bring their artists /cultural troupes to the event.

The upcoming 'Music in the Park' is the second event in the series after the first one was held in January this year.

The event will see classical music performances by artists Shruti Sadolikar with Mithilesh K Jha (tabla) and Anant Joshi (Harmonium) as well as Ustad Shahid Parvez.

"This will be an opportunity to present the rich and varied cultural heritage of G20 member countries and guest countries to the audience," the NDMC official added.

The event will begin at 5 pm and is free for all, he said.

