New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) A total of 13,795 black spots have been identified on the National Highways, out of which short-term rectification measures have been completed on 9,525 black spots, while 4,777 patches witnessed permanent rectification, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

Union Road Transport and Highways minister Nitin Gadkari, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, said NHs passing through Karnataka (1,217) have maximum black spots, followed by Andhra Pradesh (1,202) and Telangana (1,121).

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is primarily responsible for the development, operation and maintenance of National Highways (NHs).

Certain locations on NHs are identified as black spots based on the occurrence of a certain number of accidents involving fatalities and grievous injuries.

"The government has taken steps for immediate short-term measures on such black spots like road markings, signages, crash barriers, road studs, delineators, closure of unauthorised median openings, traffic calming measures," Gadkari said.

The minister further added long-term measures like improvement of road geometrics, junction improvements, spot widening of the carriageway, construction of underpasses/ overpasses, etc. are also taken on such black spots as per site investigations as permanent rectification measures.

