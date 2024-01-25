New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Yoga teachers and instructors from various states will witness the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path on Friday as special invitees.

The government has invited 291 yoga teachers and instructors along with their family members for their contribution in providing primary healthcare through yoga at grassroots level across the nation.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Woman Files for Divorce in Bhopal As Husband Takes Her to Ayodhya, Not Goa, for Honeymoon.

These instructors and teachers are engaged in primary health care/wellness sector through AHWCs (Ayush Health and Wellness Centres) working under flagship scheme of National Ayush Mission of Ministry of Ayush, an official statement said.

After the Republic Day event, all these special invitees will also interact with Union Minister of Ayush Sarbanada Sonowal at his residence.

Also Read | Union Budget 2024-25: From Changes in Income Tax Slabs to Increased Deduction Limits and More, List of Changes Common Man Expects From Interim Budget.

The yoga teachers and instructors associated with AHWCs are part and parcel of the wellness drive through yoga in the primary health care sector of Ayush, the statement said.

They not only provide necessary yoga-related training to the populace but also take care of primary healthcare need, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)