Guwahati, Jul 31 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday asserted that the state government has cleared nearly 3,305.78 acres of encroached land in the ongoing eviction drive at Uriamghat in Golaghat district.

'Prior to this eviction, we had freed 42,644.57 acres of land from encroachers, but now 45,950 acres have been cleared with the successful drive in Uriamghat,' Sarma said at a press conference here.

Also Read | Mumbai Horror: Byculla-Based Businessman Sexually Assaults Minor Girl Multiple Times Since February, Caught Red-Handed by Victim’s Family; Arrested.

The chief minister also thanked Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio for his support and cooperation in the eviction drive, and the Nagaland Police and the CRPF, which were in charge of the Disputed Area Belt (DAB) area along the border to ensure neutrality during the operation,

'All have contributed and helped us to ensure the success of this eviction drive,' he said.

Also Read | PMKSY 2025: Union Cabinet Led by PM Narendra Modi Approves INR 6,520 Crore Outlay for Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana.

Reacting to the demand for a 'Miyaland' by a section of those evicted, Sarma said, 'I have no objection to this, but it will be in Bangladesh and not here. We will also help them in this regard.'

'There is plenty of land in Bangladesh, but if there is any problem there, then it can be in Afghanistan,' he said.

Regarding the ongoing survey of those residing in forest land in and around Guwahati, Sarma said a survey of non-indigenous people residing in these areas has begun to determine how many generations they have been staying there.

'The survey is strictly limited to non-indigenous people, who disrupt the demography of the state. It is not related to religion, but will ascertain whether they have been residing there for three generations,' Sarma.

This will not affect the indigenous population, as they will get their land documents under the third edition of the ‘Basundhara' scheme, and the government has 'no plans to evict the indigenous people,' he said.

The survey will be conducted only in forest land, and not revenue land, Sarma said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)