Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (PTI) Kerala's COVID-19 tally touched 5,87,707 on Friday with the addition of 3,966 fresh cases while the toll rose to 2,171 with 23 deaths.

A total of 4,544 people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of those cured in the state to5,21,522, state Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

Currently, 63,885 patients were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in the state.

"Out of the total cases today, 3,348 were cases of local transmission and the source of infection was unknown for 488. Of those diagnosed, 81 have arrived from outside the state. There were 49 health workers among the infected," she said.

In a release, the Minister said 39,108 samples were tested and the test positivity rate is 10.14 per cent.

A total of 61,14,029 samples have been sent for testing till now.

Malappuram topped the districts in the fresh cases with 612 followed by Thrissur (525) Ernakulam (397) Kozhikode (374) and Palakkad (351). Kasargod recorded the lowest of 96.

At least 3,13,608 people were under observation across the state out of which 16,077 in the isolation wards of various hospitals.

One place each in Thrissur and Ernakulam districts were declared as new hotspots while 20 areas were removed from the list. There are 527 hotspots in the state now.

