New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Nearly 50 adults and children who have recovered from COVID-19 have been admitted to a private facility here with gastrointestinal problems such as colitis, live abscess in adults and multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children.

Aakash Healthcare in Dwarka has received 30 cases of colitis, about 10 cases of liver abscess and 10 cases of pancreatitis.

Doctors at the medical facility have come across a steady flow of children and adults who have recovered from COVID-19 in the past six weeks and are facing such issues, a statement said.

A 60-year-old woman was readmitted to the hospital four weeks after her recovery from COVID-19. During investigations for chest infection, doctors observed pus in the liver which was removed by a drain to ensure successful recovery, it said.

A 14-year-old boy was also brought to the hospital four weeks after he recovered from COVID-19 with bleeding in stool. Doctors managed the condition endoscopically and with medicines to ensure successful recovery, it added.

Doctors say nearly 50 adults and children have been admitted to the hospital with gastrointestinal (GI) problems, including colitis, colon ulcers, and liver abscess in adults and pancreatitis and multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children.

"People who developed symptoms six to eight weeks ago and recovered from Covid after three-four weeks came with the problem of loose motions which turned out to be colitis. We had about 10 cases of liver abscess and 10 cases of pancreatitis in adults. A lot of children, suffering from multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) and pancreatitis after recovering from Covid, have also been admitted during this time," said Dr Sharad Malhotra, Head, Gastroenterology Department, Aakash Healthcare.

Malhotra said they have seen an average of five cases of pancreatitis and 10 cases of liver abscess in three weeks.

The senior doctor said it is important to look after the infections apart from chest problems since these can emerge as additional complications in people with respiratory failures and pneumonia.

"Besides, GI problems can reduce immunity and aggravate infection. Till now, no one in the hospital died due to post-Covid gastro problems but these complications should be looked after to prevent the severity of the cases. People should maintain a healthy lifestyle during these times. A healthy diet and regular physical activities are necessary,” he said.

Dr Aashish Chaudhry, Managing Director of the medical facility, said the management of COVID-19 does not get over with recovery from the infection and the post-Covid symptoms are quite varied with no pattern and can impact any organ of the body, even if that organ was not affected by the virus.

"With the monsoon approaching in Delhi, a time when GI problems are more likely to increase, we may face the problem of diagnosing the right cause behind the problem. We have taken note of GI problems as a post-Covid manifestation and are in the process of setting up protocols to offer right treatment during monsoon," he added.

