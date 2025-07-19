Itanagar, Jul 19 (PTI) North Eastern Council (NEC) Secretary Satinder Kumar Bhalla on Saturday underscored the need to ensure that development interventions genuinely benefit communities at the grassroots level.

Bhalla, who is on official visit to Arunachal Pradesh, was on a field visit to Lower Subansiri district to review various ongoing projects funded by the council.

During the visit, Bhalla assessed the progress of several key initiatives, including the development of the Signature View Point along the Potin-Pangin Road (NH-13) at Rann Polyang, establishment of a Kiwi Orchard at Kwui (Pine Grove), and the setting up of scientific pig breeding units at Myolyang, a report from the district said.

The secretary interacted with beneficiary farmers and self-help groups engaged in cultivation, piggery development, and eco-tourism.

"The purpose of such field visits is to ensure that our policies and programmes are truly reaching the grassroots and transforming rural lives. Feedback from farmers and villagers is invaluable for shaping future interventions," Bhalla said.

The secretary also visited several other locations in Ziro Valley, including the revered Shivalinga at Kardo, Nara Aaba Organic Kiwi winery at Hong, India's first Integrated Aquapark at Tarin, water treatment plant at Pare Ami, Paradise Fisheries Cooperative Society Ltd at Pokhe, and Seeh Lake at Biiri.

Bhalla was accompanied by NEC director (Human Resource Development and Employment) Bamin Tarang, along with Lower Subansiri deputy commissioner Oli Perme, SP Kenny Bagra, among others.

