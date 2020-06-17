India News | Needed Policy on Movement Between Delhi & Bordering Districts: UP CM to PM

Lucknow, Jun 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a policy for peoples' movement between Delhi and various districts bordering it, with a provision for their screening to curb the COVID-19 spread.

Also Read | Thane: Fire Erupts at Saket Slum Area, Operation Underway to Extinguish Blaze.

"The CM has requested the PM for making a policy for districts bordering Delhi as there is regular transport between these cities. There should be an arrangement for the screening of asymptomatic persons to check the spread of COVID-19," the chief minister requested the prime minister during a video conference with him.

Also Read | 'Congress is Not What it Used to be, For Sure, Says Sanjay Jha After Removal as Party Spokesperson.

CM Adityanath also expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for helping the state in strengthening its medical infrastructure, an official statement said, adding there are over one lakh beds available in 503 COVID hospitals in the state at present.

"Over five lakh tests have been done so far in UP and 16,000 tests are being done per day presently. We are going to increase the capacity to 20,000 tests per day by June 20," the CM said in the statement.

Adityanath also said “to break the chain of the virus, permission should be given to keep asymptomatic corona patients in COVID-19 hospitals”.

"In home-quarantine, there is a possibility of spread of the virus from asymptomatic corona patients and it is difficult to maintain necessary discipline for them," he said, adding that ventilator facility is available in all 75 districts of the state.

The emphasis has been given in the state for training medical staffers for community surveillance, he said, adding over 35 lakh migrants arrived in the state and after proper screening, they were given ration kits and were sent on home quarantine.

The CM said in UP over 1,650 'Shramik Special' trains arrived with migrants and the state's transport service buses too were used for the purpose.

CM Adityanath also apprised the PM of the constitution of a labour employment exchange and a job commission in the state to provide job opportunities to migrants.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)