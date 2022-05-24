Hoshiarpur, May 24 (PTI) Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) supplements the start-up ecosystem and opens up avenues for new career and entrepreneurship opportunities.

Referring to the launch of Madhya Pradesh government's 'Start-up Policy 2022' on May 13, during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that the number of start-ups in India had grown to 70,000 from about 300 to 400 in the last decade, Singh called upon north India, and particularly Punjab, to promote entrepreneurship as an alternate source of livelihood.

Addressing the 50th convocation of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, Singh, the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, and Earth Sciences, said Punjab must reclaim its past glory as the country's premier education hub and recalled that even in the pre-Independence India, Government College Lahore and Punjab University were among the leading education institutions in the entire subcontinent.

He pointed out that NEP-2020, coupled with the current start-up surge, offers Punjab a rare opportunity.

The minister said the provision of multiple entry and exit options in NEP-2020 will have a positive impact on the students in availing different career opportunities at different times, depending upon their intrinsic learning and inherent aptitude.

He said such flexibility can also be opted for teachers in future, giving them an opportunity to upgrade as is done in some western countries.

Dwelling on the pressing issues facing Punjab, the minister said the state was in the grip of two major problems - drug abuse and migration of students to other countries.

Expressing concern over the whopping figures of students migrating overseas, he urged them to look up for numerous opportunities provided by the central government on its website for start-ups, research and development, and innovation.

