New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that there have been many positive changes in the field of education during the last five years and the new National Education Policy (NEP) is making a significant contribution to the holistic and multidimensional development of students by encouraging research and innovation.

In a message on the completion of five years of NEP, Modi noted that the Ministry of Education is organising Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam (ABSS) on Tuesday and new initiatives will be launched in the field of education during the programme.

"Education is the medium that makes a person self-reliant and a nation strong. Our aim is to ensure such an education system in which students can move forward according to their interest, ability and dreams. Today, the country is moving on the path of progress by equipping the education related to the glorious Indian culture with technology and global standards.

"There have been many positive changes in the field of education during the last five years. Whether it is education in mother tongue, strengthening school education or giving special emphasis on skill-based education, the National Education Policy is making a significant contribution to the holistic and multidimensional development of students by encouraging research and innovation," Modi said.

The prime minister noted that in Amrit Kaal, India is rapidly moving towards the creation of a grand and developed country.

"During this period, the role of National Education Policy-2020 will be important in promoting the confidence, curiosity and creativity of our youth. The shiksha samagam is a symbol of our shared resolve and spirit of cooperation.

"I am confident that this event will not only give educational institutions an opportunity to share their best practices, strategies and achievements, but will also further strengthen the continuous efforts for the successful implementation of the National Education Policy," he said.

The Ministry of Education is organising the ABSS on Tuesday to coincide with the fifth anniversary of NEP, when academicians, policymakers, educators, industry leaders and government will review the progress made so far in implementing the ambitious policy.

The deliberations during ABSS 2025 will focus on making education more accessible, practical, skill-oriented and seamlessly integrated with employment opportunities, ensuring students are equipped for a dynamic global economy, they said.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to inaugurate the conference that is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam.

