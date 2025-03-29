Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 29 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) member Priyank Kanoongo said that an investigation revealed the university's inaction led to the suicide of a Nepalese student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

He said that the student had reported instances of sexual abuse and blackmail to the university, but authorities attempted to cover up the situation and failed to notify the police, which ultimately led to her tragic death.

Speaking to ANI, Kanoongo said, "As per the report submitted to us by the investigation team of NHRC, the girl had complained to the university management authorities about sexual abuse, being blackmailed and filmed. They tried to suppress and hide the matter. They did not inform the police. This forced the girl to commit suicide."

Kanoongo further alleged that following her death, students of Nepali origin at KIIT were mistreated. He added that NHRC has sought accountability from key authorities.

"After the girl's suicide, students of Nepali origin were also mistreated. They were evacuated from the hostel at midnight. A large number of girls were taken out of the hostel at night. We have asked the Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner, UGC and NAAC for an answer within a month. Police have to provide an updated report. Appropriate cases will have to be prepared in the appropriate sections. The Chief Secretary will have to take corrective action. UGC and NAAC will have to take action against the university administration," Kanoongo said.

On March 4, the NHRC initiated a probe into the death of a Nepalese student at KIIT University in Odisha following allegations of assault on protesting students.

The third-year B.Tech student was found dead in her hostel room on February 16, following which Nepalese students staged a protest, alleging that a fellow student had harassed her and that the college had failed to act despite multiple complaints.

Nepal's NHRC has sent a written request to the Indian Human Rights Commission requesting to investigate the death of the Nepalese student at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Odisha. (ANI)

