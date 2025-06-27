New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): Deepak, the nephew of notorious gangster Manjit Mahal, was shot dead in a planned attack during his morning walk in Delhi's Bawana area on Friday.

Police sources say the crime was carried out with full preparation by unidentified assailants, who had been watching Deepak and his movements for the last four days.

According to CCTV footage gathered during the investigation, the attackers had conducted a recce of Deepak's house and his daily routine.

They found out that Deepak regularly went on a morning walk with his family. On Friday morning, two bike-borne attackers took advantage of the situation and fired around six bullets at him, killing him on the spot.

The Delhi Police also suspect that the murder of Deepak might be orchestrated by the Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, believed to be operating from abroad, as part of a long-standing gang rivalry.

Deepak, a 43-year-old trader with no criminal background, was shot dead during a morning walk with his daughter in Delhi's Bawana area on Friday. In this attack, his daughter, who had come for a walk with the deceased Deepak, was also shot in the hand and is currently being treated in the hospital.

The long-standing feud between the two gangs had earlier claimed the life of property dealer Rajkumar Daral, a close associate of Manjit Mahal, who was gunned down in April in Paschim Vihar.

Deepak is a trader by profession. After completing his BTech, he got involved in trading and lived with his parents, wife and children in Nangal Thakran village of Bawana.

Deepak used to go for a morning walk with his entire family on Bawana Road every morning.

Even today morning, during the attack, Deepak's parents were walking behind him and Deepak was walking with his daughter at a distance, when two attackers on a bike fired several rounds at Deepak, killing him on the spot, while a bullet hit Deepak's daughter and has been admitted to the hospital.

After shooting Deepak, when the attackers fled, the road ahead was closed, there was a field, they took a U-turn, and while running back, shot two more bullets at Deepak on the road and fled.

According to sources, the two real sisters of gangster Manjit Mahal were married to Devendra and his younger brother Deepak. (ANI)

