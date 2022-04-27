New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) A new air courier service for CAPF personnel travelling to and from the anti-Naxal operations grid of Chhattisgarh has been operationalised, officials said on Wednesday.

The chartered flight service for the troops is being operated by Indigo Airlines on the Delhi-Raipur-Jagdalpur-Raipur-Delhi route from April 23, they said.

Seven other such old routes have also been recently operationalised for personnel deployed in the counter-insurgency grid of northeastern Indian states as well as the law and order and counter-terrorist theatre in Jammu and Kashmir.

These services were halted early this month as the tender process was delayed.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has been tasked as the nodal agency for this service by the Union Home ministry.

"The air courier for all the CAPFs service is now being run by Indigo Airlines. Earlier it was being operated by Air India but after it was privatised, a new tender was floated and it was awarded to Indigo Airlines," a senior officer said.

The older air courier routes include -- Kolkata-Aizwal-Silchar-Kolkata; Kolkata-Agartala-Kolkata; Kolkata-Imphal-Kolkata; Delhi-Srinagar-Delhi; Srinagar-Jammu-Srinagar; Delhi-Leh-Delhi; Delhi-Dibrugarh-Guwahati-Delhi.

Personnel of the central armed police forces (CAPFs) like the BSF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB and CISF apart from those working in the NDRF, Assam Rifles and the Intelligence Bureau are eligible to use these air courier flights while going on leave from their service station to home and back.

