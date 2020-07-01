Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Newly appointed Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here.

This was his maiden call on the Governor since he took charge as the State Chief Secretary.

He took over as Chief Secretary from Ajoy Mehta who has retired. (ANI)

