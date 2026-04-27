India News | New Delhi: Blaze at Shram Shakti Bhavan; Fire Tenders Rush to Spot

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Fire broke out at Shram Shakti Bhavan on Monday, following which several fire tenders rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

According to the officials, information about the fire was received at around 4:20 pm, following which six fire tenders were dispatched to the spot.

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Fire officials said the blaze was reported on the second floor of Shram Shakti Bhavan. Initial findings suggest that the fire originated in an outdoor AC unit, and efforts are underway to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)