New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): Delhi Police have nabbed an active two-wheeler thief from New Delhi's Shahdara area. They recovered 9 stolen two-wheelers from his possession, officials said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Mudit (31), a resident of Balaraj Nagar, Uttar Pradesh claimed to be an ex-employee of Delhi Civil Defence, an official said.

Also Read | Government Under the Leadership of PM @narendramodi is Restoring the Legacy of Freedom … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

"To curb incidents of Motor Vehicle thefts, ahead of Republic day, Pickets were carrying out intensive checking near Rathi Mill Tikona Park, Shahdara area," Rohit Meena, DCP, Shahdara said.

"During checking a team signalled Scooter-rider for checking, but he attempted to flee. The alert team immediately gave chase and overpowered him. He was asked to produce the documents of the vehicle but he could not produce them," DCP added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Wife Dies As Doctor Left Bandage Inside Stomach During Operation, Says Man in Amroha; Case Registered.

Upon verification, the scooty was found to have been stolen on January 16 and a complaint was filed at the Shahdara police station, the official added.

"During the interrogation, the accused revealed he is an active auto lifter and had stolen many two-wheelers from the trans-Yamuna Area," DCP added.

"On his instance, 9 more two-wheelers stolen by him were recovered. The accused further disclosed that he used to steal two-wheelers for joy rides. The accused used to sell parts of stolen two-wheelers," DCP added.

The accused told police that he is an ex-employee of Delhi Civil Defence and is unemployed. He had joined Delhi Civil Defence during the Corona pandemic and left the job. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)