Amroha , January 22: A case has been registered after a doctor allegedly left a bandage inside the stomach of a woman during operation in a hospital in Amroha, which led to her death. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Landlord Kills PhD Scholar, Chops His Body Into Four Pieces in Ghaziabad; Arrested.

After the incident, the local people gathered to protest outside the hospital and demanded the immediate arrest of the doctor who was involved in the operation. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Slaps, Threatens Girl in Lucknow With Dire Consequences for Refusing To Withdraw Case.

The husband of the woman alleged that his wife died after treatment due to the negligence of a doctor. Circle Officer Vijay Rana said a case has been registered against the doctor and further investigation is going on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)