Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Navi Mumbai International Airport and unveiled various developmental projects in Mumbai on Wednesday, saying that the new international airport and underground metro are set to transform travel and connectivity in the city.

Noting that Mumbai's long wait has ended with the city now receiving its second international airport, the Prime Minister highlighted that this airport will play a major role in establishing the region as one of Asia's largest connectivity hubs.

He also remarked that Mumbai has now received a fully underground metro, which will make travel easier and save time for commuters. PM Modi described the underground metro as a living symbol of a developing India and noted that in a bustling city like Mumbai, this remarkable metro has been constructed underground while preserving historic buildings. He extended his congratulations to the workers and engineers involved in the project.

Underlining that India offers countless opportunities for its youth, the Prime Minister highlighted the recent launch of the Rs 60,000 crore PM Setu scheme aimed at linking numerous ITIs across the country with industry. He noted that starting today, the Maharashtra government has introduced new programs in hundreds of ITIs and technical schools. Through these initiatives, PM Modi stated, students will receive training in emerging technologies, including drones, robotics, electric vehicles, solar energy, and green hydrogen. He extended his best wishes to the youth of Maharashtra.

"Today, the entire nation is committed to fulfilling the resolve of a Viksit Bharat--an India defined by both speed and progress, where public welfare is paramount and government schemes simplify citizens' lives," he said.

He said this spirit has guided development efforts across every corner of the country in the past 11 years.

The Prime Minister highlighted that when Vande Bharat semi high-speed trains run on the tracks, when bullet train projects gain momentum, when wide highways and expressways connect new cities, when long tunnels are carved through mountains, and when tall sea bridges link distant shores, India's speed and progress become visible. He affirmed that such advancements give new wings to the aspirations of India's youth.

PM Modi stated that today's event continues the momentum of India's development journey.

He highlighted that the Navi Mumbai International Airport is a project that reflects the vision of a developed India.

The airport is shaped like a lotus flower, symbolising culture and prosperity. The Prime Minister remarked that this new airport will connect Maharashtra's farmers to supermarkets in Europe and the Middle East, enabling fresh produce, fruits, vegetables, and fishery products to reach global markets swiftly.

He noted that the airport will reduce export costs for nearby small and medium industries, boost investment, and lead to the establishment of new enterprises. He extended his heartfelt congratulations to the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai for the new airport.

Underlining that when there is a resolve to fulfil dreams and a strong will to deliver rapid development to citizens, results are inevitable, the Prime Minister highlighted that India's aviation sector stands as a major testament to this progress.

Recalling his 2014 address upon assuming office, PM Modi reiterated his vision that even those wearing 'hawai chappals' should be able to travel by air. To realise this dream, it was essential to build new airports across the country. He affirmed that the government took this mission seriously and, over the past eleven years, new airports have been constructed one after another. In 2014, India had only 74 airports; today, the number has crossed 160.

The Prime Minister stated that the construction of airports in smaller cities has provided residents with new options for air travel. To address financial constraints, the government launched the UDAN scheme, which aims to make air tickets more affordable for the common citizen. He highlighted that over the past decade, millions of people have flown for the first time under this scheme, fulfilling their long-held dreams.

Emphasising that the construction of new airports and the UDAN scheme have provided convenience to citizens, PM Modi highlighted that India has now become the world's third-largest domestic aviation market. He remarked that Indian airlines are continuously expanding and placing orders for hundreds of new aircraft. This growth is creating new opportunities for pilots, cabin crew, engineers, and ground workers.

Pointing out that as the number of aircraft increases, the demand for maintenance and repair operations also rises, India is developing new facilities domestically to meet this need, he said.

He affirmed that the goal is to establish India as a major MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) hub by the end of this decade. He noted that this initiative is also creating numerous new employment opportunities for India's youth.

"India is the youngest country in the world, and its strength lies in its youth", exclaimed the Prime Minister, emphasising that every government policy is focused on creating maximum employment opportunities for young people. He remarked that increased investment in infrastructure leads to job creation, citing the Rs 76,000 crore Vadhavan Port project as an example. He added that when trade expands and the logistics sector gains momentum, employment is generated.

PM Modi affirmed that India is nurtured in values where national policy forms the basis of politics. For the government, every rupee spent on infrastructure is a means to enhance citizens' convenience and capability. He contrasted this with a political stream in the country that prioritises power over public welfare. He stated that such individuals obstruct development work and derail projects through scams and corruption, and that the nation has witnessed such misgovernance for decades.

Noting that the metro line inaugurated today serves as a reminder of the actions of certain previous administrations, PM Modi recalled participating in its foundation stone ceremony, which had raised hopes among lakhs of Mumbai families for reduced hardships.

However, he remarked that a subsequent government halted the project, resulting in the nation incurring a loss of thousands of crores and prolonged inconvenience for several years.

The Prime Minister highlighted that with the completion of this metro line, a journey of two to two-and-a-half hours will now take only 30 to 40 minutes. In a city like Mumbai, where every minute counts, he noted that citizens were deprived of this facility for three to four years, calling it nothing short of a grave injustice.

"For the past eleven years, the government has placed strong emphasis on improving ease of living for citizens", said the Prime Minister, underscoring that unprecedented investment is being made in facilities such as railways, roads, airports, metros, and electric buses. He cited projects like Atal Setu and the Coastal Road as examples of this development.

PM Modi further remarked that efforts are underway to integrate all modes of transport to ensure seamless travel, eliminating the need for commuters to switch modes with difficulty.

He affirmed that India is progressing towards the vision of One Nation, One Mobility. He noted that the Mumbai One App is another step in this direction, enabling citizens to avoid long queues for tickets. With this app, a single ticket can be used across local trains, buses, metros, and taxis.

The Prime Minister stated that Mumbai, being India's financial capital and one of its most vibrant cities, was targeted by terrorists in the 2008 attacks. He remarked that the government in power at the time sent a message of weakness and appeared to surrender before terrorism. PM Modi referred to a recent revelation by a senior opposition party leader, former Home Minister, who claimed that after the Mumbai attacks, India's armed forces were ready to strike Pakistan. He noted that the entire nation supported such action.

He referred to remarks and said military response was not done, apparently "due to pressure from a foreign country". The Prime Minister demanded that the opposition party clarify who influenced this decision, which he said undermined the sentiments of Mumbai and the nation. He asserted that the opposition party's weakness emboldened terrorists and compromised national security, a cost the country paid with innocent lives.

"For our government, nothing is more important than the security of the nation and its citizens", affirmed the Prime Minister, stating that today's India responds with strength and strikes back within enemy territory, as witnessed and acknowledged globally during Operation Sindoor.

PM Modi emphasised that empowering the poor, the neo-middle class, and the middle class is a national priority. He remarked that when these families receive access to facilities and respect, their capabilities grow, and the collective strength of citizens makes the nation stronger.

He highlighted that recent next-generation reforms in GST have made several goods more affordable, further enhancing the purchasing power of the people. Citing market data, he noted that this Navratri season broke multi-year sales records, with record numbers of people purchasing scooters, bikes, televisions, refrigerators, and washing machines.

Affirming that the government will continue to take steps that improve citizens' lives and strengthen the nation, PM Modi urged everyone to embrace swadeshi and proudly say, "This is swadeshi"--a mantra that should resonate in every home and marketplace.

He emphasised that when every citizen buys swadeshi clothes and shoes, brings home swadeshi products, and gives swadeshi gifts, the nation's wealth remains within the country. This, he said, will generate employment for Indian workers and create jobs for the youth. The Prime Minister encouraged people to imagine the immense strength India will gain when the entire nation adopts swadeshi.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport is India's largest Greenfield airport project, developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP). As the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, NMIA will work in tandem with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to ease congestion and elevate Mumbai into the league of global multi-airport systems. The airport, designed to be among the most efficient in the world with a 1,160 ha area, will eventually handle 90 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and 3.25 million metric tonnes of cargo. (ANI)

