New Delhi/Kolkata, Sep 15 (PTI) The Union government has upgraded to 'Z' category the armed security cover of BJP MP from West Bengal Arjun Singh in the wake of recent incidents of hurling bombs at his house in North 24 Parganas district of the state, officials said on Wednesday.

The 59-year-old politician represents Barrackpore seat in the Lok Sabha.

The central security cover of Singh has been upgraded from the existing 'Y+' to 'Z' in the wake of recent incidents of violence reported against him and his family members, officials said.

The task is being rendered by armed commandos of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Less than a week after miscreants hurled bombs at Singh's residence, similar explosions were reported outside his house Tuesday morning as the BJP leader claimed that members of the ruling TMC were trying to kill him.

Under the 'Z' category cover, the parliamentarian will now have about six to seven commandos, from the earlier two security personnel, every time he travels in the state and an additional contingent will provide security to his house.

