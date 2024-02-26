New Delhi/Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations on Monday postponed the class 12 board exam for Chemistry to March 21 citing unforeseen circumstances.

While there was no confirmation from the board, sources in some CISCE-affiliated schools in Kolkata claimed that the question paper was reportedly leaked on social media before the commencement of the exams.

"Please note, the ISC Year 2024 Chemistry Paper 1 (Theory) Examination, scheduled for Monday, 26th February 2024, has been postponed due to unforeseen circumstances. The paper has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 21, 2 pm," Sangeeta Bhatia, the deputy secretary of CISCE said in a communication to school principals.

There was no response from the board to queries about the exact reasons behind the postponement of the exam.

Asked about the reason behind the postponement, Ekta Parihar, assistant secretary of the council, told PTI, "I won't comment on this immediately".

The council also held an emergency meeting in the wake of the development.

The CISCE board exams began on February 12 and will continue till April.

